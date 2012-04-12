UPDATE 2-Acquisition-hungry Valeant buys U.S. co

* Buys Pedinol Pharmacal for $27 mln

* Says deal to add to earnings immediately

April 12 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it bought U.S.-based Pedinol Pharmacal Inc, which specializes in foot disorder treatments, for about $27 million, to complement its existing dermatology business.

Valeant said it acquired the private company for less than 1.5 times sales.

Pedinol had revenue of about $18 million in 2011.

The deal is expected to immediately add to Valeant earnings.

“The Pedinol business will be a strong fit alongside Valeant’s dermatology franchise,” Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in a statement.

Valeant has been on a buying spree across various geographies in the last four years since Pearson became the CEO. It said it will buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt International and Austrian pharmaceutical company Gerot Lannach last month.

In February the company agreed to buy Eyetech Inc and Brazil’s Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd. .

Shares of Valeant, which has a market cap of $15.7 billion, were trading up 24 Canadian cents at C$52.96 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.