FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeant to acquire Salix in $14.5 bln deal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Valeant to acquire Salix in $14.5 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. agreed to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for $158.00 per share, or a total enterprise value of $14.5 billion, the two companies said on Sunday.

The transaction, an all-cash tender offer for all the outstanding shares of Salix, was approved by the boards of directors of both companies, the companies said in a news release.

The merger is expected to yield more than $500 million in annual cost savings from the cost base of the combined company, the release said. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.