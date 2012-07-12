FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Valence Technology files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
July 12, 2012 / 4:07 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Valence Technology files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Battery maker Valence Technology Inc said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy to boost liquidity and focus on its core lithium phosphate business.

The company said it was negotiating a debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facility, which would be used to meet working capital and other operational needs.

Valence makes rechargeable lithium-ion magnesium phosphate batteries that are used in hybrid and electric vehicles, scooters, yachts and forklifts.

The company, which reported sales of $44.4 million in financial year 2012, listed assets of $31.5 million and liabilities of $82.6 million, as of March 31.

Valence, which expects to complete restructuring this year, is being advised by Streusand, Landon & Ozburn on the bankruptcy.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $110 million, closed at 65 cents on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The case is In re: Valence Technology Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Texas, No. 12-11580.

