Valeo CEO sees gradual recovery in Chinese car market
September 17, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Valeo CEO sees gradual recovery in Chinese car market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Valeo Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said China’s auto market appeared to have touched a low-point and confirmed the French car parts maker’s full-year targets.

“The feeling I have in China is that we’ve hit the bottom, and that the market seems gradually to be giving signs of recovery,” Aschenbroich told Reuters by phone on Thursday.

“There has been significant destocking by our clients in the third quarter, but Valeo’s Chinese operations continue to show slight growth. The Chinese market will continue to improve progressively.”

The CEO said he was comfortable with the group’s financial targets, which it raised in July, and added that he expected to complete the sale of its engine control business by the end of the year. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose)

