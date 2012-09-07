FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Valeo in lighting JV in China
September 7, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

France's Valeo in lighting JV in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo said on Friday it was setting up a joint venture in the lighting sector in China with Japanese partner Ichikoh.

Valeo and Ichikoh will contribute their respective Chinese lighting operations in the venture that will 85 percent owned by Valeo and 15 percent by Ichikoh.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This strategic move will strengthen Valeo’s ties with Ichikoh and enhance the group’s presence in China, where it intends to double its sales by 2015,” the statement said.

Valeo has said it expected China to be its largest market in 2015. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

