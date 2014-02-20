UPDATE 1-Valeo targets 2014 margin gain on European auto upturn

* Valeo second-half net income up 40 pct

* Operating profit margin rises to 6.9 pct from 6.2 pct

* Targets further ‘slight increase’ in 2014 margin (Adds CEO comment, detail, background)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French car part supplier Valeo’s profit rose 40 percent in the second half of 2013 as Europe’s auto market improved and demand grew for fuel-saving technologies, the company said on Thursday.

Valeo, whose products include hybrid car components, LED headlights and hands-free parking systems, posted net income of 249 million euros ($341 million) and a 3 percent increase in sales to 5.944 billion euros.

The company is well positioned to wring further profit gains from an “expected sharp growth in sales, particularly in 2015 and 2016”, Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said in a statement.

A North American auto rebound helped Valeo ride out a six-year European market slump by adding more U.S. contracts with premium brands. With demand now picking up at home, Valeo and German rival Continental stand to benefit from renewed investment in fuel-efficient engines and transmissions by carmakers anxious to meet tightening emission regulations.

A 16 percent rise in operating profit before one-time gains and charges lifted the second-half operating margin to 6.9 percent of sales from 6.2 percent, Valeo said, pledging a further “slight increase” this year.

The company raised its proposed dividend by 13 percent to 1.70 euros per share.

Revenue at the visibility systems division jumped 15 percent to 1.583 billion euros, Valeo said. Sales of powertrain systems, which include fuel-saving “mild hybrids” and “stop-and-start” technology, advanced 7 percent to 1.691 billion.

For the full year 2013, net income rose 18 percent to 439 million euros on sales of 12.11 billion, up 3 percent.

That beat analyst expectations of a 419 million euro profit on 12.06 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates data.

But the company gave no regional sales breakdown including currency effects, which have hurt carmakers and suppliers in recent months as the Russian rouble, Argentine peso and Brazilian real all weakened against the euro and U.S. dollar.

Valeo shares closed 0.7 percent higher at 87.96 euros before the results announcement, valuing the company at 6.95 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7293 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Tom Pfeiffer)