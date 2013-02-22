FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeo profit falls 11 pct despite record orders
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 22, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Valeo profit falls 11 pct despite record orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo said profit dropped 11 percent last year despite record orders for its fuel-saving and safety technologies.

The Paris-based company pledged to maintain profitability in 2013 despite an expected 4 percent decline in European auto production after net income fell to 380 million euros ($502 million) in 2012.

Sales rose 8.2 percent to 11.8 billion euros last year on record orders, the company said, reiterating its medium-term goal of exceeding a 7 percent operating margin.

Full-year operating profit rose 3 percent to 725 million euros, for a 6.2 percent margin, a level Valeo said it expects to sustain this year as global auto production edges up a forecast 1 percent.

Valeo said it would propose a dividend of 1.50 euros per share, up 7 percent on last year’s payout. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.