Valeo profit falls 11 pct despite record orders

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo said profit dropped 11 percent last year despite record orders for its fuel-saving and safety technologies.

The Paris-based company pledged to maintain profitability in 2013 despite an expected 4 percent decline in European auto production after net income fell to 380 million euros ($502 million) in 2012.

Sales rose 8.2 percent to 11.8 billion euros last year on record orders, the company said, reiterating its medium-term goal of exceeding a 7 percent operating margin.

Full-year operating profit rose 3 percent to 725 million euros, for a 6.2 percent margin, a level Valeo said it expects to sustain this year as global auto production edges up a forecast 1 percent.

Valeo said it would propose a dividend of 1.50 euros per share, up 7 percent on last year's payout. ($1 = 0.7563 euros)