FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeo lifts 2013 goal on market recovery hopes
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 30, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Valeo lifts 2013 goal on market recovery hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo raised its full-year earnings goal on Tuesday, predicting a European market stabilisaton later this year after its operating income and sales advanced in the first half.

Valeo expects to improve on the 6.2 percent operating margin recorded last year, the Paris-based company said in a statement, after operating income rose 3.7 percent to 384 million euros ($509 million) before one-off gains and expenses.

Net income fell 1.6 percent to 190 million euros in January-June, on a 2.8 percent gain in sales to 6.17 billion. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.