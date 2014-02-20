FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeo profit rises on European auto demand upturn
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 20, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Valeo profit rises on European auto demand upturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French auto supplier Valeo said profit rose 40 percent in the second half of 2013 as a European car sales upturn and increased spending on fuel-saving technologies lifted revenue.

Net income rose to 249 million euros from a restated 178 million a year earlier, as sales advanced 3 percent to 5.944 billion euros, the Paris-based company said on Thursday.

Operating profit before one-time gains and charges advanced 16 percent to 411 million euros, lifting Valeo’s operating margin to 6.9 percent from 6.2 percent. The company forecast a slight margin increase in 2014.

For the full year 2013, net income rose 18 percent to 439 million euros, Valeo said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.