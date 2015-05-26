French car parts maker Valeo confirms 2015 growth objectives

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo’s chief executive confirmed on Tuesday its 2015 sales and operational margins objectives.

Valeo targets a higher growth in sales than the market’s this year and an operational margin rate slightly higher than that of 2014.

“We believe that global automobile growth will be about 3 percent,” Jacques Aschenbroich told Valeo’s general assembly. “Maybe a little more than 3 percent in Europe and as our European base is very solid, it will enable us to ensure our growth.”