FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French car parts maker Valeo confirms 2015 growth objectives
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 26, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

French car parts maker Valeo confirms 2015 growth objectives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo’s chief executive confirmed on Tuesday its 2015 sales and operational margins objectives.

Valeo targets a higher growth in sales than the market’s this year and an operational margin rate slightly higher than that of 2014.

“We believe that global automobile growth will be about 3 percent,” Jacques Aschenbroich told Valeo’s general assembly. “Maybe a little more than 3 percent in Europe and as our European base is very solid, it will enable us to ensure our growth.”

Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; writing by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.