Valeo confirms profit goal, Q1 sales rise
April 24, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Valeo confirms profit goal, Q1 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo stuck to its forecast for flat operating profit this year as it expanded in emerging markets while automotive production declined in Europe.

First-quarter revenue rose 13.6 percent to 3.03 billion euros ($4 billion), Valeo said in a statement on Tuesday. Like-for-like sales rose 6 percent.

Valeo reiterated that it expects global automotive production to rise 3-4 percent this year, despite a 5 percent decline in Europe, with raw material prices at current levels. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

