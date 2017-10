PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo reported flat revenues for the first quarter as growth in Asia and the U.S. balanced out Europe’s car woes.

Valeo confirmed its 2013 outlook for above-market sales growth in its main regions and a flat operating margin, assuming an upturn in the European market in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)