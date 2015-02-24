FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Valeo targets further profitability gain after beating 2014 goal
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 24, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Valeo targets further profitability gain after beating 2014 goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo on Tuesday pledged a further increase in full-year profitability after it exceeded 2014 earnings targets on strong demand for emissions-cutting technologies.

Paris-based Valeo said it aimed to deliver a 2015 operating margin above the 7.2 percent recorded last year, when the company had targeted a margin “above 7 percent”.

Net income rose 20 percent in the second half to 300 million euros ($339 million), Valeo said in a statement, as revenue advanced 12 percent to 6.38 billion euros.

The company also raised its proposed dividend by 29 percent to 2.20 euros per share.

$1 = 0.8843 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.