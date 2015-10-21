FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeo cuts 2015 global automotive output growth forecast
October 21, 2015

Valeo cuts 2015 global automotive output growth forecast

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo cut its outlook for this year’s automotive production growth on Wednesday as it posted a 12 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 3.449 billion euros ($3.91 billion).

Valeo said global automotive production would grow by 1 to 2 percent in 2015, down from a previous scenario of growth of 2-3 percent this year.

Valeo confirmed its goal for “growth higher than the market in the main production regions” and a slight increase in its operating margin in the second half of the year from the level seen in the first half of the year. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix)

