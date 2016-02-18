Valeo says CEO Aschenbroich also takes on chairman role

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Valeo said on Thursday that Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich would take on the additional role of chairman as the French car parts maker posted a 30 percent rise in full-year net profit and proposed hiking its dividend by 36 percent.

The company posted net income of 729 million euros ($809 million) on sales of 14.54 billion, up 14 percent. Valeo added in a statement that its order intake rose 15 percent to 20.1 billion euros.

Valeo forecast strong sales growth this year, and a slight increase in its operating margin from 7.7 percent of sales in 2015, based on global automotive production growth of around 2.5 percent and stable raw material prices and exchange rates.

Valeo said it would pay shareholders a dividend of 3 euros a share on 2015 earnings, for a payout ratio of 32 percent. ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Geert De Clercq)