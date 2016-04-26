FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeo sales rise 9 percent on intuitive driving systems
April 26, 2016

Valeo sales rise 9 percent on intuitive driving systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Valeo’s sales rose 9 percent in the first quarter, the French auto parts maker said on Tuesday, lifted by demand for pricier content such as display screens, parking assistance and radar systems.

Revenue rose to 3.92 billion euros ($4.43 billion) in January-March from 3.58 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based company said, reiterating full-year goals including sales growth exceeding vehicle production in all regions. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
