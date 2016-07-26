FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeo profit rises on intuitive driving, low-emissions tech
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 26, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Valeo profit rises on intuitive driving, low-emissions tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo recorded a 23 percent surge in first-half profit, the company said on Tuesday, as its intuitive driving and fuel-saving technology outpaced broader automotive industry growth in key markets.

Net income rose to 422 million euros ($463 million), the company said, on an 11 percent increase in revenue to 8.13 billion euros. Operating profit rose 20 percent to 647 million euros, lifting the operating margin to 8 percent from 7.4 percent.

The results beat analysts' expectations of 409 million euros in net income and 615 million in operating income, based on the median of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll.

Valeo said its first-half performance left it confident of meeting previously announced full-year goals "despite the uncertainties that may affect the European automotive market following the recent Brexit decision by the United Kingdom". ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
