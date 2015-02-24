FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Valeo pledges further profit gain after beating 2014 goal
February 24, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Valeo pledges further profit gain after beating 2014 goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds further details)

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo pledged a further improvement in profitability on Tuesday after exceeding its targets last year thanks to strong demand for emissions-cutting technologies.

The Paris-based company said it was aiming for an operating profit margin this year of above the 7.2 percent achieved last year - when the target had been for a margin of above 7 percent.

Valleo also said net income rose 20 percent in the second half of last year to 300 million euros ($339 million), as revenue advanced 12 percent to 6.38 billion euros, and raised its proposed dividend by 29 percent to 2.20 euros per share.

The company, whose products include hybrid car components, LED headlights and hands-free parking systems, aims to benefit from tightening engine emission rules and growing demand for autonomous driving systems.

Revenue and net income were broadly in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates data on predictions by more than a dozen institutions.

The order intake - which rose 18 percent to 17.5 billion euros - reflects sales of “technologies for CO2 emissions reduction and intuitive driving”, Valeo’s chief executive, Jacques Aschenbroich, said in the results statement.

Valeo, which returned last year to France’s CAC-40, is the index’s second-best performer this year with a 31 percent share price gain since Jan. 1, valuing the company at 10.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

