UPDATE 1-Valeo posts quarterly sales gain on Europe, China

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo’s first-quarter revenue rose 15 percent, the company said on Thursday, lifted by growth in sales to European and Chinese automakers.

Valeo confirmed its full-year target for a slight year-on-year increase in its operating margin based on a rise of around 3 percent in global automotive production, including an increase of around 3 percent in Europe excluding Russia.

“In 2015, we expect to outpace the market in the main automotive production regions while improving our operating margin,” Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said in the company statement.

French carmaker Renault raised its forecast for growth in the European car market this year to 5 percent from 2 percent on Thursday, sticking to a prediction for global car demand to increase 2 percent.

Valeo said last month that it was open to acquisitions to bolster its product offerings in high-growth areas such as fuel efficiency and autonomous driving as it pushes into fast-selling hybrid technologies.

Valeo sales reached 3.581 billion euros ($3.87 billion) in the first three months of the year, up 6 percent on a like-for-like basis. Original equipment sales rose 7 percent on the same basis to 3.113 billion. After-market sales rose 6 percent.

The company added that its outlook for 2015 was also based on raw material prices and exchange rates in line with current levels.

First-quarter sales benefited from the euro’s fall against the U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan, Valeo added. ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus and Laurence Frost)