Valeo lifts operating margin to 7 pct as first-half sales rise
July 24, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Valeo lifts operating margin to 7 pct as first-half sales rise

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier Valeo lifted its operating margin to 7 percent from 6.4 percent in the first half of 2014 as sales rose 10 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Valeo, whose products include hybrid car components, LED headlights and hands-free parking systems, posted first-half sales of 6.3 billion euros ($8.5 billion) and net income of 262 million, up 38 percent from the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.7425 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)

