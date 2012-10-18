UPDATE 1-Valeo sales lifted by Asia and currency

(Adds CEO quote, details, background, shares)

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo said third-quarter sales rose 7 percent as its expansion in Asia and emerging markets more than offset slumping European demand.

Revenue in the three months to Sept. 30 advanced to 2.84 billion euros ($3.72 billion) from 2.66 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

Given that European auto production declined 6 percent in the period, the gain “demonstrates the strength of our growth model,” Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said.

Valeo reiterated its 2012 target for operating profit close to the 704 million euros recorded last year.

The euro’s decline against other currencies contributed just over half of the sales gain, Valeo said. Stripping out the effects of exchange rates as well as acquisitions and disposals, sales were up by a more modest 2 percent.

Asia accounted for 26 percent of sales to vehicle manufacturers, compared with 21 percent a year earlier. The region’s 14 percent sales gain beat the market by 2 percentage points, Valeo said.

Valeo’s 16 percent North American sales gain lagged behind the market’s 20 percent expansion. The French parts maker lost ground as Japanese automakers and suppliers rebounded from last year’s tsunami and Fukushima nuclear accident at home.

Valeo shares closed 0.7 percent lower at 34.91 euros in Paris before the quarterly sales announcement. The stock has gained 15 percent this year, trailing a 23 percent advance for the Stoxx Europe Autos & Parts index.