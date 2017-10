PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo said third-quarter sales rose 7 percent to 2.84 billion euros ($3.72 billion) as its expansion in Asia and emerging markets more than offset slumping European demand.

The company reiterated its 2012 target for operating profit at similar levels to last year‘s. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Leila Abboud)