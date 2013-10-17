FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeo quarterly revenue growth hit by currency
October 17, 2013

Valeo quarterly revenue growth hit by currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo said revenue rose a modest 2.2 percent in the third quarter as a weaker Brazilian real and Japanese yen reduced the value of overseas sales.

Revenue increased to 2.91 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 2.84 billion in the year-earlier quarter, the Paris-based company said in an emailed statement.

Valeo said it remained on track to meet full-year goals, outpacing market growth in its main production regions and increasing its operating profit margin. ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
