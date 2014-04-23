Valeo Q1 sales rise 11 pct, confirms 2014 targets

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 3.11 billion euros ($4.30 billion), helped by automotive production that remained solid in China and North America and picked up in Europe.

Valeo, whose products include hybrid car components, LED headlights and hands-free parking systems, confirmed its 2014 outlook for above-market sales growth in its main regions and a slight increase in operating margin.