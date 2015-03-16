FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeo open to acquisitions in growth areas -CEO
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 16, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Valeo open to acquisitions in growth areas -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo is open to acquisitions to bolster its presence in growth areas, Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said on Monday.

The company’s main focus remains on building up its existing businesses, Aschenbroich told an investor meeting.

“But we are open to bring new growth levels or reinforce our main successful product lines if we find acquisitions that bring us technology, (new) growth levels and worldwide leadership.”

Aschenbroich was speaking at an investor day in London that was broadcast on the company’s website. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.