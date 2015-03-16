Valeo open to acquisitions in growth areas -CEO

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo is open to acquisitions to bolster its presence in growth areas, Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said on Monday.

The company’s main focus remains on building up its existing businesses, Aschenbroich told an investor meeting.

“But we are open to bring new growth levels or reinforce our main successful product lines if we find acquisitions that bring us technology, (new) growth levels and worldwide leadership.”

Aschenbroich was speaking at an investor day in London that was broadcast on the company’s website. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)