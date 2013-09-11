FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valeo CEO says sticking to 2013 earnings goals
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Valeo CEO says sticking to 2013 earnings goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo is sticking to its full-year targets, including a slight rise in its operating margin, Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich said on Wednesday.

The CEO also predicted a very gradual pickup in the European auto market from next year.

Valeo is raising prices in South America to counter the negative impact of exchange rates, Aschenbroich added at the Frankfurt car show.

Valeo said in July that it expected to improve on the 6.2 percent operating margin recorded last year. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.