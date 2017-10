PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Valeo is in talks to sell its access mechanisms business to Japan’s U-Shin, the French auto parts maker said in a statement on Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The division, which makes locks, handles and latches at 12 plants with 4,500 employees, had sales of 620 million euros ($773.76 million) in 2011, the company said. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)