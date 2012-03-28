FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Vale Overseas adds $1.25 bln notes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Vale Overseas adds $1.25 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Vale Overseas Ltd on Wednesday added
$1.25 billion in a reopening of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, Thomson Reuters service.	
    The issue is guaranteed by Vale SA.	
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: VALE OVERSEAS 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 4.375 PCT   MATURITY    01/11/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 101.345  FIRST PAY   07/11/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.205 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-PLUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.