Valero delays northern California crude-rail project
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Valero delays northern California crude-rail project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp has delayed for more than a year a plan to build an offloading facility to receive crude via rail at its northern California refinery to allow time for an environmental assessment to be done, Chief Executive Bill Klesse told analysts on Thursday.

The company had hoped to receive permits so it could build the facility by the fourth quarter this year to take up to 70,000 bpd at its 132,000 barrels per day (bpd) San Francisco-area refinery in Benicia, California.

Klesse said in a webcast presentation at the Barclays Energy-Power Conference in New York that the project has been pushed to the first quarter of 2015 to allow for those assessments “just to build a rail siting.”

Klesse also said Valero last month began delivering crude via rail to its Canadian refinery in Quebec City.

