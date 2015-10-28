FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero Energy profit rises 30 pct on higher refining margins
October 28, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Valero Energy profit rises 30 pct on higher refining margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp’s quarterly profit jumped 30 percent as its refining margins grew due to robust prices for refined products and low crude costs.

The company’s net income from continuing operations attributable to Valero’s stockholders rose to $1.38 billion, or $2.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.06 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 34.4 percent to $22.58 billion.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

