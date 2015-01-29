FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refiner Valero Energy's profit falls 5 pct
January 29, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Refiner Valero Energy's profit falls 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly income, hurt by a narrower spread between Brent and WTI crude and a drop in operating profit at its ethanol business.

San Antonio-based Valero said net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders fell to $1.22 billion, or $2.22 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.29 billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Valero also said it was targeting an estimated $1 billion of drop-down transactions to Valero Energy Partners LP in 2015. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

