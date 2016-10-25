FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 11:20 AM / in 10 months

Refiner Valero's profit halves as margins fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a 55.5 percent plunge in quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by high gasoline inventories and costs jumped for meeting renewable fuel standards.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $613 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.38 billion, or $2.79 per share, a year earlier.

Valero on Tuesday also marginally lowered its 2016 capital expenditure forecast by $200 million, to around $2.4 billion.

Operating revenue fell about 13 percent to $19.64 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

