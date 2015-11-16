FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2015 / 8:30 PM / in 2 years

Valero port Arthur refinery FCCU shut after Sunday fire -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was not running on Monday after a fire broke out Sunday at Valero Energy Corp’s 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The fire was stemmed from a hole in the FCCU’s fractionator, the sources said.

The time needed to repair and return the unit to normal operations was unknown on Monday, according to the sources.

Valero declined to comment. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)

