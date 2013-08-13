FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero running Port Arthur refinery at reduced rates -sources
August 13, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Valero running Port Arthur refinery at reduced rates -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp’s 290,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is running crude and vacuum units at reduced rates, sources familiar with the plant’s operations said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the company said power had been restored to the refinery and all units were operational after a problem Tuesday morning in the storage tank area of the plant. Company spokesman Bill Day said no material impact to production was expected.

Energy intelligence group Genscape reported that the refinery’s 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and associated vacuum distillation unit (VDU) were shut down at 6:44 a.m. (EDT).

