FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero to raise light crude capacity at US Gulf refineries
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
Future of Money
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 26, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Valero to raise light crude capacity at US Gulf refineries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp aims to increase light crude oil processing capacity at several U.S. Gulf Coast refineries through 2018, the company said in an investor presentation.

Projects include new crude “topping units” at its 88,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery and its 200,000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery that will come online in 2015, the company said.

Valero said it also is evaluating low-cost projects to unlock light crude capacity at its 290,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, and 125,000 bpd Meraux, Louisiana, refineries.

The company also has plans to expand hydrocrackers at the Port Arthur, Meraux and 205,000 bpd St. Charles, Louisiana, refineries, the presentation said.

Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.