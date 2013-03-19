FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero not seeking sale of California refineries - CEO
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Valero not seeking sale of California refineries - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - The head of Valero Energy Corp said on Monday his company is not pursuing a sale of its two California refineries, putting an end to months of speculation over whether the refining major was seeking buyers for the two plants.

Valero’s 132,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) San Francisco-area refinery in Benicia and 78,000 bpd Los-Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington had been rumored to be up for sale because of a 2006 California emissions law that could cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades.

