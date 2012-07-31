FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero updates on Q3, Q4 refinery turnaround schedule
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Valero updates on Q3, Q4 refinery turnaround schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday there will be two maintenance turnarounds in the third and fourth quarters of 2012, at its Houston refinery and Pembroke refinery.

A gasoline making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) will undergo maintenance turnaround in September for eight weeks at the 88,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Houston.

A crude unit will undergo eight weeks of maintenance turnaround starting October at the Pembroke, Wales, refinery.

Valero said the turnaround will have a material impact on production, and is subject to change.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.