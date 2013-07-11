Valero sees lower Q2 earnings as costs rise

HOUSTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. refining company Valero Energy Corp on Thursday said it expects lower second-quarter earnings as the price of some of the crude oil it processes rose.

Valero’s quarterly earnings will be lower than a year ago “due to significantly lower discounts for heavy sour crude oil, higher natural gas costs, higher costs to comply with the Renewable Fuels Standard,” The San Antonio company said in a news release.

Maintenance at Valero’s Quebec City, McKee, Port Arthur and Meraux refineries will also weigh on results, it said.