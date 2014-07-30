Valero second-quarter profit rises

July 30 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp, the largest U.S. independent refiner, on Wednesday reported an increase in quarterly profit as the company processed higher volumes of crude oil.

San Antonio-based Valero said second-quarter profit rose to $651 million, or $1.22 per share, from $463 million, or 84 cents, in the same period a year earlier.

Valero said on July 14 its second-quarter profit would be higher than a year earlier but would fall short of Wall Street expectations, hurt by seasonal weakness in its biggest Gulf Coast Market. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)