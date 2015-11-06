FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP Billiton says yet to assess casualties at Brazil mudslide site
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BHP Billiton says yet to assess casualties at Brazil mudslide site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said it had yet to fully assess the extent of damage and casualties from a massive mudslide at Brazil’s Samarco iron ore mine on Thursday night.

“Most of what happened there has been under the cloak of darkness,” BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie told reporters in Melbourne. “At daybreak, clearly we will do an awful lot more and give you further updates.”

The iron ore tailings dam owned 50-50 by Vale and BHP Billiton at the Germano mine near the town of Mariana in Minas Gerais, south eastern Brazil, burst, causing the mudslide.

Civil defense authorities in Mariana said they were evacuating about 600 people to higher ground from the village of Bento Rodrigues, where television footage showed dozens of homes destroyed by the mudslide. A car rested on top of a wall where the roof of a building had been ripped off.

Reporting by Sonali Paul and James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.