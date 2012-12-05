FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Valiant says in talks with BKB about possible merger
December 5, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Valiant says in talks with BKB about possible merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects RIC for Berner Kantonalbank to from )

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swiss regional bank Valiant said on Wednesday it is in talks with Berner Kantonalbank about a possible merger.

Valiant confirmed the talks in a brief statement after the Inside Paradeplatz financial news website reported that Valiant had offered itself for sale to Berner Kantonalbank for 124 francs per share or almost 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.16 billion).

Valiant said it would not comment further beyond confirming the talks about a possible merger. Its shares were up 5.6 percent at 99.70 francs at 1109 GMT. ($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Anthony Barker)

