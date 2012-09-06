Valiant Petroleum considers sale, launches strategic review

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British oil and gas company Valiant Petroleum Plc said it was considering strategic options that include a possible sale.

The North Sea-focused company said the strategic options also included farm-in agreements and sale of some existing assets.

Valiant Petroleum, which has development and exploration assets in the United Kingdom and Norway, is valued at 187.29 million pounds ($298.04 million).

The company has appointed Morgan Stanley & Co to assist it with the review of options.

The company’s average net production was 7,453 barrels of oil per day last year.

Valiant Petroleum’s shares closed at 460 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.