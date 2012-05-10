FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vallourec Q1 net slumps, cuts outlook
May 10, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Vallourec Q1 net slumps, cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Vallourec, the French maker of seamless steel tubes, on Wednesday cut its sales outlook for 2012 as demand from markets outside the oil and gas sector remained weak and as new sites in Brazil and US took more time to become operational.

The company, a barometer for investment in heavy industry, said it expects sales to grow 5 percent, compared with a previous forecast of 10 percent, while EBITDA margin for the year is expected close to 15 percent.

Net profit in the three months to March 31 slid 65 percent to 29 million euros ($37.58 million), while earnings before taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined to 152 million.

$1 = 0.7716 euros Reporting by Elena Berton

