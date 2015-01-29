UPDATE 2-Vallourec tips into full-year loss on impairment charge

* Shares down more than 6 percent

* Charge will tip company into 2014 loss

* Faces “deep, potentially lasting” change in environment (updates with share price move, quotes from chairman, trader)

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Steel pipe maker Vallourec plans to write down the value of its assets by 1-1.2 billion euros ($1.1-1.35 billion), reflecting a drop in demand from oil company customers following the plunge in crude prices.

The one-off write-down would tip the France-based company into a net loss for 2014, it said on Thursday, citing a change of attitude among oil firms suffering as crude trades at six year lows below $50 a barrel, versus more than $100 a year ago.

Vallourec confirmed its June warning that underlying profits would fall by around 10 percent from a year earlier, but said the real concern lay ahead.

“We believe the group faces a deep and potentially lasting change in its business environment,” said Chairman Philippe Crouzet on a conference call with reporters, pointing to oil companies’ struggle to cope with the drop in crude prices.

“The result has been severe pressure on their suppliers right up the chain of supply.”

Vallourec shares were down 6.9 percent at 18.38 euros by 0840 GMT.

The company said 500-600 million euros of the impairment charge related to its Vallourec Sumitomo Tubos do Brazil (VSB) unit, which included Vallourec’s Brazilian joint operation with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, and another 500-600 million came from Vallourec Europe CGU.

“This is an unexpected move, and now we have no visibility on 2015,” said a Paris based trader.

“Also, Vallourec has not impaired anything in the U.S., whereas (this) market’s conditions are deteriorating rapidly as well. The consensus should be cut substantially, and 2015 will remain difficult, especially in the U.S.”

Vallourec, which has been working in the past six months on cutting costs, said it would give an update of progress on that at its annual results next month.

The company reported lower third-quarter profits in November, hurt by lower orders by its troubled major customer, Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.