Vallourec preparing capital increase worth up to 1 bln euros - Les Echos
January 31, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Vallourec preparing capital increase worth up to 1 bln euros - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Struggling French pipe maker Vallourec is preparing a capital increase potentially worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), backed by the French state and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, business daily Les Echos said.

Shares in Vallourec, whose steel pipes are mainly made for the oil and gas industry ans has been hit by plunging oil prices, were suspended on Friday after a drop of more than 14 percent following a Bloomberg report it would was preparing to raise 450 million euros.

In an article published on Sunday, Les Echos said the French state and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo would contribute 500 million euros to a capital increase, an amount Vallourec hoped to double by tapping other investors.

The company would make an announcement on Monday, the newspaper said.

A Vallourec spokeswoman declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9234 euros Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
