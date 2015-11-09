UPDATE 1-Vallourec has no current plans to raise cash after loss

(Adds CFO comments, details on capex, staff reduction)

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French steel pipe maker Vallourec on Monday reported a loss in the third quarter against a backdrop of falling demand from its oil and gas customers and said it did not expect market conditions to improve in the short-term.

But Vallourec stuck to its target for positive free cash flow generation over the full year. Finance chief Olivier Mallet told a conference call that the group had no plans at the current stage for a capital increase, when asked about speculation the company might raise cash.

The company made a loss of 66 million euros ($70.92 million) compared with 175 million euros core profit in the same period in 2014.

Vallourec makes two-thirds of sales from the oil and gas sector, and has been trying to cut production capacity and jobs to cope with the downturn affecting its oil company customers following the fall in global crude oil prices.

Vallourec had warned in July that it expected full-year 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to be negative.

The company said that it expected further deterioration in the fourth quarter, as it would be affected by the unfavourable phasing of oil and gas deliveries in Brazil.

It has already said it would cut capital expenditure to 300 million euros in 2015 from the 350 million initially planned. On Monday it said it would further reduce capex to below 300 million euros.

Global staff reduction in the first nine months of 2015 has reached 2,500 or about 11 percent of total headcount, it said.