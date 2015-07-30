FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Vallourec warns of further deterioration in second half
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

France's Vallourec warns of further deterioration in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French steel pipe-maker Vallourec said its net loss deepened in the second quarter and warned of further deterioration in margins in the second half of the year in the face of falling demand from its oil and gas customers.

Vallourec now expects earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be negative over the full year. Analysts on average had expected 171 million euros of EBITDA in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter the company posted a net loss of 199 million euros ($217 million), worse than the 76 million euros of the first quarter. The 275 million euro net loss over the first half compared to profits of 144 million euros in 2014.

In a statement on Thursday, it warned that the challenging environment in the oil and gas markets would lead to significantly lower margins and deliveries in the third and fourth quarters compared to that achieved in the second quarter.

$1 = 0.9152 euros Reporting by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.