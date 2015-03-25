UPDATE 1-Vallourec shares rise on talk of industry tie-up

(Adds detail from Challenges, background)

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Shares in oil and gas industry pipes maker Vallourec were up 6.1 percent at 1542 GMT following a report in Challenges magazine that said it was considering closer links with a Japanese rival.

“Vallourec is thinking of a tie-up with Japan’s Sumitomo Metal, with which it already has a joint venture in Brasil,” read a two-line item in the “Confidential” section of the French weekly.

The page seen by Reuters had no other references to Vallourec and did not say how it had come by the information. The magazine is due to be published on Thursday.

A Vallourec spokeswoman declined to comment.

The French firm which recorded a net loss in 2014 has been the subject of takeover talk in recent weeks after last year’s sharp drop in oil prices and the resulting decline in its order book.

A research note by Macquarie outlining takeover scenarios and citing Italy’s Tenaris and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp of Japan as potential partners for Vallourec had moved its shares by more than 7 percent earlier this month.

The French group last month unveiled a plan to cut 1,400 jobs in 2015. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Blaise Robinson, Matthieu Protard and Benjamin Mallet; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)