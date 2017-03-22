FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Finland's Valmet to build new Mercedes-Benz compact cars
March 22, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 5 months ago

Finland's Valmet to build new Mercedes-Benz compact cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 22 (Reuters) - Finland's Valmet Automotive said on Wednesday it had signed a new contract to build future Mercedes-Benz compact cars for Daimler AG.

The company said it would hire about 1,000 staff to help with its existing contract under which it manufactures Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and SUVs. The plant currently has 2,300 employees.

The facility is one of the bright spots in the Finnish economy which is slowly recovering from a decade of stagnation.

In January, Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd bought a 22 percent stake in Valmet Automotive. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Jason Neely)

