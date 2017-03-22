Finland's Valmet to build new Mercedes-Benz compact cars

HELSINKI, March 22 (Reuters) - Finland's Valmet Automotive said on Wednesday it had signed a new contract to build future Mercedes-Benz compact cars for Daimler AG.

The company said it would hire about 1,000 staff to help with its existing contract under which it manufactures Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and SUVs. The plant currently has 2,300 employees.

The facility is one of the bright spots in the Finnish economy which is slowly recovering from a decade of stagnation.

In January, Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd bought a 22 percent stake in Valmet Automotive.