FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Finland's Valmet to cut 300 German jobs -IG Metall union
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Finland's Valmet to cut 300 German jobs -IG Metall union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to remove Valmet Corp from list of owners in paragraph 3)

* Jobs may go to Poland or be cut over time -IG Metall

* Related cuts may push layoffs over 900 -IG Metall

* Valmet couldn’t be reached for comment

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Finnish auto Valmet Automotive plans to cut 300 jobs in Germany because of dwindling demand for convertible cars, German union IG Metall said on Monday.

The maker of roof systems will eliminate all production jobs and some white-collar positions at a plant employing 400 people in Osnabrueck, western Germany, IG Metall’s regional director Stephan Soldanski said.

It is owned by Metso, the Finnish state and private equity fund Pontos. It previously was a subsidiary of Metso.

Valmet will either transfer jobs immediately to low-wage Poland or gradually phase out the positions through 2017, Soldanski said, citing a staff briefing by company managers earlier on Monday.

Including job cuts in related trades, layoffs in the northwestern town of 165,000 may exceed 900, Soldanski said.

Valmet acquired the roof-making unit from German contract carmaker and cabrio specialist Karmann in 2010 after the company had filed for insolvency.

Europe’s largest automotive group Volkswagen currently builds the drop-top version of its best-selling Golf hatchback at a separate plant in Osnabrueck employing 1,900 people which also assemble Porsche sports cars.

Valmet in Finland declined to comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer, additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.